SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Holdings Lessened by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after acquiring an additional 169,005 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,970,000 after acquiring an additional 161,638 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0%

GLD stock opened at $369.12 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $373.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.79. The stock has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

