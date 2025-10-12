Means Investment CO. Inc. Takes Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $690,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKLO. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 price objective on Oklo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

Oklo Price Performance

Oklo stock opened at $147.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.75 and a beta of 0.69. Oklo Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $161.41.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 7,622 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $773,175.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,854.72. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $2,900,814.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 491,387 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,580. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

