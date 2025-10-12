Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,157 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BND opened at $74.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.