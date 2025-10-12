Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 68,174 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 107.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 50.5% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,426,870. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,147 shares of company stock worth $577,593. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.82. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

