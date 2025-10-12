WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 69,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 27,902 shares.The stock last traded at $41.47 and had previously closed at $44.05.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $513.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.
About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
