WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 69,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 27,902 shares.The stock last traded at $41.47 and had previously closed at $44.05.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXSE. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

