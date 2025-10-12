First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 322,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the previous session’s volume of 74,171 shares.The stock last traded at $140.38 and had previously closed at $142.97.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 3.1%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.