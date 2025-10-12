First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 322,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the previous session’s volume of 74,171 shares.The stock last traded at $140.38 and had previously closed at $142.97.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 3.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 96,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.