Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL Stake Raised by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 505.4% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

