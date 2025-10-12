Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $110.78 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $115.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price target on shares of Aflac and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

