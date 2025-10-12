Udine Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in RH $RH

Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. RH accounts for about 1.4% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of RH by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on RH from $436.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.29.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $173.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.45. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.58 million. RH had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 113.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

