iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Position Raised by Summa Corp.

Summa Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Summa Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Summa Corp.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,712.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 135,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $20,776,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.78 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $120.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.49.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.