iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK Shares Sold by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,958,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,621,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,020,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,242,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Down 1.2%

IAK opened at $131.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.96. The firm has a market cap of $659.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $119.23 and a twelve month high of $139.08.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

