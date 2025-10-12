Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,731 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41. The stock has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

