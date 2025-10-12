Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 14,682 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,682 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Saia by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $305.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $345.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $374.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $294.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.69 and its 200 day moving average is $296.09. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $624.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.59 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

