Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Buys 950 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $50.42.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

