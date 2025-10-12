Deere & Company $DE Holdings Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $446.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.39. The company has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.