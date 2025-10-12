Lincluden Management Ltd. Trims Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,422 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in BXP were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BXP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in BXP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BXP by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in BXP by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in BXP by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BXP from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BXP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

NYSE:BXP opened at $69.48 on Friday. BXP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,316.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.76.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $868.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,333.33%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

