Lincluden Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.