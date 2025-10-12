Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Sells 59,484 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,484 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. Brucke Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2,211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 57,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $29.11.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.