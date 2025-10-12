Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMP

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,938 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 136.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $24.77.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.