Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMP

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,938 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 136.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.051 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

