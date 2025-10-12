Hassell Wealth Management LLC Buys 44,638 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 729,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 8.3% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $22,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 468,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,605 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 56,377 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scratch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 474.4% in the first quarter. Scratch Capital LLC now owns 189,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,306 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV opened at $30.55 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

