Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 960.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 245,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Klaviyo news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 226,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $7,141,113.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 481,719 shares in the company, valued at $15,174,148.50. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,585,503 shares of company stock valued at $177,012,731 over the last 90 days. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KVYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Klaviyo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

