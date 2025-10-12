CV Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

CV Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after buying an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,815,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after acquiring an additional 463,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 542,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,260,000 after acquiring an additional 402,421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $470.44 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $488.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.68. The firm has a market cap of $190.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

