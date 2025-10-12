Summa Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Summa Corp. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Summa Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.02.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

