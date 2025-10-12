22,140 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Acquired by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after buying an additional 3,961,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,453,000 after buying an additional 1,264,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average of $94.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

