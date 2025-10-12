SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 175.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 23,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

