iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Sold by Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.4% of Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

