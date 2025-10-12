SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,653,000 after acquiring an additional 583,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,557,000 after acquiring an additional 183,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 153,895 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,101 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,209,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,536 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.1%

SPYG stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

