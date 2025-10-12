Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Stock Price Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 356,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 136,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Belmont Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds interests in the Crackingstone project located in North Shore Lake Athabasca; the Come By Chance project located in Southeastern British Columbia; and the Athelstan Jackpot and Pathfinder projects located in southern British Columbia of Canada.

