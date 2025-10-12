Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Entergy by 964.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,055,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,687,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,348 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $194,429,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $123,648,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 285.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,133,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,901,000 after acquiring an additional 839,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. This represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank set a $105.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

