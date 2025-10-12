Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Buys 302 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 285,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 468.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 110,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SLYV opened at $84.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

