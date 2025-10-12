Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Financial Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience -246.06% -71.87% -57.28% Acerus Pharmaceuticals -924.33% N/A -74.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $25.07 million 1.99 -$65.76 million ($2.35) -0.86 Acerus Pharmaceuticals $2.12 million 0.80 -$33.82 million ($3.57) -0.06

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aadi Bioscience. Aadi Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aadi Bioscience beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers, including indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

