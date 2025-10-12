Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires 69,360 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,360 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 656,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 42,063 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,996,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.06. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

