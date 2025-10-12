Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) & NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Head to Head Comparison

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) and NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cycurion has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NAPCO Security Technologies has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cycurion and NAPCO Security Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cycurion $16.29 million 0.80 $1.23 million N/A N/A NAPCO Security Technologies $181.62 million 8.23 $43.41 million $1.19 35.24

NAPCO Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cycurion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Cycurion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Cycurion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cycurion and NAPCO Security Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cycurion 1 0 0 0 1.00 NAPCO Security Technologies 0 3 5 1 2.78

NAPCO Security Technologies has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.83%. Given NAPCO Security Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NAPCO Security Technologies is more favorable than Cycurion.

Profitability

This table compares Cycurion and NAPCO Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cycurion N/A -236.69% -63.05% NAPCO Security Technologies 23.90% 25.42% 21.66%

Summary

NAPCO Security Technologies beats Cycurion on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cycurion

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company’s alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and various peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

