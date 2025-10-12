Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $207.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.01 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

