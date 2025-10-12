Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Neptune Insurance Price Performance

NP stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. Neptune Insurance has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

Get Neptune Insurance alerts:

Insider Activity at Neptune Insurance

In other Neptune Insurance news, major shareholder Hold 101 Lp Bsiv sold 820,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $15,377,306.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,530,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,196,350. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vii L.P. Ftv sold 678,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $12,712,856.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,350,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,074,331.25. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Insurance Company Profile

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.