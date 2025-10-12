Callan Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,675 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 998,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 71.4% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 102,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Avantor by 1,741.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,805,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Price Performance

Avantor stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%.Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on Avantor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avantor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,224.52. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

