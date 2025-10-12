Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $688,000. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 421,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 108,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.6481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

