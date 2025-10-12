OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires Shares of 32,972 Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Steel Dynamics Stock Performance
STLD stock opened at $141.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $155.56.
Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.78.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Steel Dynamics
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Dynamics
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.