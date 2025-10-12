128,176 Shares in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB Acquired by Wealth Advisory Team LLC

Wealth Advisory Team LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,000. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises 5.6% of Wealth Advisory Team LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 935,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 152,158 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UITB opened at $47.57 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.1705 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

