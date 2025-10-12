BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. $MVT Stock Holdings Cut by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,740 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 108.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

MVT opened at $10.80 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

