Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,006 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 883.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $288.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.20 and its 200 day moving average is $258.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

