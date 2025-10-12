Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,763 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

