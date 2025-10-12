Bricktown Capital LLC Buys 35,400 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Bricktown Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 11.3% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $62,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $371.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $383.30.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

