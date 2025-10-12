Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 38,228 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $26,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $1,303,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $1,649,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $332.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.02 and a 200-day moving average of $348.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.60.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

