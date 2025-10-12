Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Invests $468,000 in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 181,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.2%

Marriott International stock opened at $260.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

