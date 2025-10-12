Alta Advisers Ltd Takes Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $2,419,175.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,541,025.99. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $810,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 272,642 shares in the company, valued at $36,812,122.84. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,876 shares of company stock worth $48,196,989 in the last ninety days. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.84.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $150.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average is $101.41. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

