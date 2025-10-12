57,642 Shares in ProShares Short S&P 500 $SH Bought by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 33.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $109,000.
ProShares Short S&P 500 Price Performance
ProShares Short S&P 500 stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $51.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.
About ProShares Short S&P 500
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
