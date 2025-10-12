57,642 Shares in ProShares Short S&P 500 $SH Bought by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 33.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $109,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P 500 Price Performance

ProShares Short S&P 500 stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $51.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.

About ProShares Short S&P 500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.