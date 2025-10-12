Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 343 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $66.04 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

