waypoint wealth counsel Buys New Holdings in Edison International $EIX

waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 135.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 71,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,562,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,961,000 after purchasing an additional 145,358 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.61.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $52.17 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

