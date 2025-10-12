waypoint wealth counsel Buys Shares of 2,271 Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,271 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 240 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $15,479,743. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $210.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.42 and its 200-day moving average is $182.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $240.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

